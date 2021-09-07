OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits One Day Volume of $63,575.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 16% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $63,575.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00126307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00174099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.84 or 0.07576373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.38 or 1.00031484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.34 or 0.00892106 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

