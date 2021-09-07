MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $42,100.17 and $21.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEDICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.