DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,049. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $210.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

