SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $700.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.34.

SIVB traded up $15.64 on Tuesday, reaching $587.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,469. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $565.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

