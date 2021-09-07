Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 342 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. 113,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,127. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

