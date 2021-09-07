O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $291.70. 260,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

