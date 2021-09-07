Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.14. 66,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

