Analysts Set U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target at $10.60

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 120.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 536,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

