$99.99 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce $99.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.97 million. Vicor posted sales of $78.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,749 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,834 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

