Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JRONY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

