Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JRONY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

