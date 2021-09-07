Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $102,409.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $63.25 million and approximately $102,409.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.06 or 0.00552848 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

