Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $382.73

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $382.73 and last traded at $382.67, with a volume of 1115975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

