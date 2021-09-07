iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 12-Month High at $292.99

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $292.99 and last traded at $292.99, with a volume of 89249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

