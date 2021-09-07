Alphr finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001515 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $38,590.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00128756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00178351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.97 or 0.07593586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.91 or 0.99576413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.60 or 0.00894774 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALPHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.