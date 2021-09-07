PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Insider PHX Energy Services Corp Acquires 500,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,250,000.

PHX Energy Services stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,359. The firm has a market cap of C$214.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$4.75.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHX shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.