Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $179.27 million and approximately $26.80 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00128756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00178351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.97 or 0.07593586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.91 or 0.99576413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.60 or 0.00894774 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

