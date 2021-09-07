Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $759.31 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 54.3% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $759.31 million and $567.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00152871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.00744815 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

