CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report sales of $48.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $189.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $196.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $196.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. 234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

