Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,767. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

