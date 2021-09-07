Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 590,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $86.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

