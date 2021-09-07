Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.28. 96,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

