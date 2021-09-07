TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post sales of $36.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $36.68 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $48.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $150.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16. The firm has a market cap of $956.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

