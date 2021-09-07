Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Avalara stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,988. Avalara has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,136 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

