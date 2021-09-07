Neo Price Tops $48.65 (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $48.65 or 0.00105287 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002290 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00127330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175242 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

