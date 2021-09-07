Konomi Network Market Capitalization Achieves $18.86 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00734890 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

