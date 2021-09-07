Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 75,888 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 67,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 205.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 196.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 77,136 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 476,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,684. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

