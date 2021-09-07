Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in CSX by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 476,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,684. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

