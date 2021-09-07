Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Gap Down to $26.26

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.26, but opened at $25.61. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $148,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 26.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $49,268,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.