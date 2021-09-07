Sigilon Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,068 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,793% compared to the average volume of 30 call options.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.
Shares of SGTX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,978. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $210.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
