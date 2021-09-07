Sigilon Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,068 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,793% compared to the average volume of 30 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of SGTX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,978. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $210.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

