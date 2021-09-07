Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 134 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

BABA traded up $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.01. 228,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,570,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $475.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

