Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 182,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.27. 12,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,629. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.01. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.