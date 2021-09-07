Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $170.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.