Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.20. 14,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,061. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

