Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $6.09 on Tuesday, hitting $349.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

