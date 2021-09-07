FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading 7.7% Higher

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 12,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 472,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

In other news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,076,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

