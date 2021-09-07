Brokerages Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Price Target at GBX 509.29

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

A number of analysts recently commented on PETS shares. Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded up GBX 3.73 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 500.73 ($6.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 477.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 767.72.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

