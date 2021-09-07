Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.32. 57,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,517. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

