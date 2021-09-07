Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 431,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,345. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

