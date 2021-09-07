Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 16,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,199. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,093,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.