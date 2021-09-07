Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 2,922,163 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

