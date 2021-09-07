Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives $29.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

DTCWY traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

