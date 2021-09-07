Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Raised to C$3.00

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of IFOS stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.19. 111,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. Itafos has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84.
Itafos Company Profile
