Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Raised to C$3.00

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IFOS stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.19. 111,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. Itafos has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

