Raymond James Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$29.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

TSE:CCO traded up C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.57. 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,884. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.41. The company has a market cap of C$11.36 billion and a PE ratio of -501.93.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

