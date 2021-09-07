Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.84.

TWM stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.36. 305,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$461.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

