Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $2.39 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $76.55 billion and $10.16 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00005096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00328436 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,095,610,708 coins and its circulating supply is 32,026,327,529 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.