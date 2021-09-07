Refinable Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $1.46 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00179964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.57 or 0.07627136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,808.55 or 0.99792572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.50 or 0.00905003 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FINEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.