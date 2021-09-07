Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys 24 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $16.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $594.51. 77,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,559. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

