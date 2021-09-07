Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 9,493 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.28. 345,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,707,263. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

