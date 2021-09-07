Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 39,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 33,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 88,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

V traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.65. 175,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

