Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,358 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.